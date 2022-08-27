In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs Levante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Levante
|Brand
|Lexus
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|₹ 1.5 Cr
|Range
|1076
|-
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|12.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.9 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2987 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-