In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Maserati Ghibli, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL, Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs Ghibli Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Ghibli
|Brand
|Lexus
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|Range
|1076
|816
|Battery Capacity
|1.9 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
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