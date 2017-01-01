Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|335 Nm @ 4600 rpm
|450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.55
|12.3
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|3.5L 2GR-FXS V6
|L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Driving Range
|1076
|816
|Battery
|1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Max Engine Performance
|308 bhp
|-
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Engine
|3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,19,21,309
|₹1,31,68,932
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,03,95,000
|₹1,15,40,175
|RTO
|₹10,93,500
|₹11,54,017
|Insurance
|₹4,32,309
|₹4,74,240
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,56,235
|₹2,83,051