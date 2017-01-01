HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRX [2017-2023] vs Ghibli

Lexus RX [2017-2023] vs Maserati Ghibli

RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
Hybrid
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
335 Nm @ 4600 rpm450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5512.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
259 bhp @ 6000 rpm325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 2GR-FXS V6L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
1076816
Battery
1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear SeatsLithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Engine Performance
308 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,21,3091,31,68,932
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,95,0001,15,40,175
RTO
10,93,50011,54,017
Insurance
4,32,3094,74,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,2352,83,051
