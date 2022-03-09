HT Auto
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
180 Kmph180 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds4.9 seconds
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valveNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
A25B-FXS-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Electric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl-
Driving Range
997 Km418 Km
Drivetrain
AWD-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery Type
Lithium-ion Battery-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2
Battery Performance
Max. Speed 200 kmph-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,54,22358,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00055,90,000
RTO
6,82,00033,000
Insurance
2,81,7232,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,2201,26,087
