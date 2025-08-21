In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus NX and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Lexus
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|997 km/charge
|418-592
|Battery Capacity
|1.6 kwh
|69 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)