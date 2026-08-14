In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Lexus
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Range
|997 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|1.6 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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