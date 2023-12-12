Saved Articles

Lexus NX vs Volvo v90-cross-country

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
v90-cross-country
Volvo v90-cross-country
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
180 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
A25B-FXS2.0L Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl-
Driving Range
997 Km-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery Type
Lithium-ion Battery-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Battery Performance
Max. Speed 200 kmph-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
12
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,54,22378,31,855
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00065,31,000
RTO
6,82,00010,26,769
Insurance
2,81,7232,73,586
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,2201,68,337

