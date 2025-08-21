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Lexus NX vs Volvo S90

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Volvo S90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs S90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx S90
BrandLexusVolvo
Price₹ 66.59 Lakhs₹ 68.25 Lakhs
Range997 km/charge-
Mileage17.8 - 17.8 kmpl14.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.6 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1969 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹66.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lexus NX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl17.86
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
A25B-FXS2.0L Turbocharged
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds8.2
Driving Range
997 Km982
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.9
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R20245 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarDouble Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R20245 / 45 R18
Length
4660 mm4963
Ground Clearance
195 mm152
Wheelbase
2690 mm2941
Height
1670 mm1443
Kerb Weight
1790 kg2962
Width
1865 mm1879
Bootspace
520 litres500
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres55
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
CD Player
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTFT Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
White Ochre / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black, White Ochre / White, Black, Dark Rose / Black, Ochre / Black, Black / Accent White, Rich Cream / Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42,64071,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
66,59,00061,90,000
RTO
6,94,9006,48,000
Insurance
2,88,2402,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,64,2701,52,792
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2025 Lexus NX 350h: Check out 5 things that are new on the updated SUV
21 Aug 2025
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25 Jun 2025
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The 2025 Lexus NX comes with E20 compliant engine, improved fuel efficiency, more features, and new colours
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Latest Videos

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Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
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Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
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8 Jun 2023
Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
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26 Aug 2023
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