In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Volvo S90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs S90 Comparison