Lexus NX vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Volvo S90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
180 Kmph180
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds8.2
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
A25B-FXS2.0L Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl17.86
Driving Range
997 Km982
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery Type
Lithium-ion Battery-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Battery Performance
Max. Speed 200 kmph-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
12
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,54,22371,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00061,90,000
RTO
6,82,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,81,7232,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,2201,52,792

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has expanded its business abroad with the launch of its models in Ghana, Africa.
    TVS Motor expands global footprint to Africa, launches its models in Ghana
    27 Mar 2023
    The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
    EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
    12 Nov 2023
    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    3 Mar 2022
    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
