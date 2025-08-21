In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus NX and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Lexus
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|997 km/charge
|948
|Battery Capacity
|1.6 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
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