Lexus NX vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2023, when choosing between the Lexus NX and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
180 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
A25B-FXSPetrol Hybrid
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl16.35
Driving Range
997 Km948
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery Type
Lithium-ion Battery-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear SeatsNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Battery Performance
Max. Speed 200 kmph-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,54,2231,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00089,90,000
RTO
6,82,0008,99,030
Insurance
2,81,7233,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,2202,19,016

