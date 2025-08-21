In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus NX and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|Lexus
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|997 km/charge
|1152 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.6 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
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