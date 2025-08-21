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Lexus NX vs Toyota Camry

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus NX and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite, Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx Camry
BrandLexusToyota
Price₹ 66.59 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range997 km/charge1275 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.6 kwh251.6 Volt
Charging Time--

Filters
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹66.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lexus NX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Grille
Pedals
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm184 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
A25B-FXS-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axlePermanent magnet synchronous
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds-
Driving Range
997 Km1275 km
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R20235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R20235 / 45 R18
Length
4660 mm4920 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Wheelbase
2690 mm2825 mm
Height
1670 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
1790 kg1645 kg
Width
1865 mm1840 mm
Bootspace
520 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres50 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic with Memory
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive With Stop and Go
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesAudio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
White Ochre / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black, White Ochre / White, Black, Dark Rose / Black, Ochre / Black, Black / Accent White, Rich Cream / Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledCooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42,64055,10,087
Ex-Showroom Price
66,59,00048,50,000
RTO
6,94,9004,95,330
Insurance
2,88,2401,64,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,64,2701,18,433

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Latest Videos

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Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
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