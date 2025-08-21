In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus NX and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite, Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs Camry Comparison