In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Lexus
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Range
|997 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.6 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-