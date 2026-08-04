In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs Macan Comparison