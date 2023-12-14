Saved Articles

Lexus NX vs Porsche 718

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
180 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
A25B-FXSMA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl13.51
Driving Range
997 Km729.54
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery Type
Lithium-ion Battery-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Battery Performance
Max. Speed 200 kmph-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,54,2231,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,0001,25,63,000
RTO
6,82,00013,10,300
Insurance
2,81,7235,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,2203,09,291

