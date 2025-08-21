In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Lexus
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Range
|997 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.6 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-