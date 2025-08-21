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HomeCompare CarsNX vs GLE [2020-2023]

Lexus NX vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx Gle [2020-2023]
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 66.59 Lakhs₹ 91.2 Lakhs
Range997 km/charge-
Mileage17.8 - 17.8 kmpl14 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.6 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1950 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹66.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹91.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lexus NX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Glass
Headlight
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl14 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine Type
A25B-FXSOM654 Turbocharged I4
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds7.2 seconds
Driving Range
997 Km1309 Km
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R20265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarIndependent, Double Wishbone, Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarIndependent, Multi-link, Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R20265 / 45 R19
Length
4660 mm4924 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm2995 mm
Height
1670 mm1772 mm
Kerb Weight
1790 kg-
Width
1865 mm2157 mm
Bootspace
520 litres630 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres93 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayLCD Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
White Ochre / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black, White Ochre / White, Black, Dark Rose / Black, Ochre / Black, Black / Accent White, Rich Cream / BlackMacchiato Beige / Black, Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42,6401,04,03,495
Ex-Showroom Price
66,59,00091,20,000
RTO
6,94,9009,12,000
Insurance
2,88,2403,70,995
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,64,2702,23,611

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