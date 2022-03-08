|Top Speed
|180 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.7 seconds
|-
|Engine
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
|1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|A25B-FXS
|OM654 Turbocharged I4
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
|500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.8 kmpl
|14.08
|Driving Range
|997 Km
|1309.44
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery Type
|Lithium-ion Battery
|-
|Battery
|1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Battery Performance
|Max. Speed 200 kmph
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹74,54,223
|₹93,57,816
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹64,90,000
|₹79,90,000
|RTO
|₹6,82,000
|₹10,27,750
|Insurance
|₹2,81,723
|₹3,39,566
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,60,220
|₹2,01,135