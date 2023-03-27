Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Lexus NX vs Mercedes-Benz GLB

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
200 Progressive Line
₹63.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
180 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds9.1 seconds
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
A25B-FXS-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm160 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl-
Driving Range
997 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery Type
Lithium-ion Battery-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Battery Performance
Max. Speed 200 kmph-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
12
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,54,22372,96,323
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00063,80,000
RTO
6,82,0006,67,000
Insurance
2,81,7232,48,823
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,2201,56,826

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has expanded its business abroad with the launch of its models in Ghana, Africa.
    TVS Motor expands global footprint to Africa, launches its models in Ghana
    27 Mar 2023
    The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
    EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
    12 Nov 2023
    Ampere Primus
    Greaves Electric launches Ampere Primus e-scooter; unveils two more at Auto Expo
    11 Jan 2023
    Mercedes-Benz is aiming to revise its Entry Luxury class models over the next few years.
    Mercedes-Benz to reveal new compact luxury models in late 2023
    20 Feb 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
    Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
    2 Dec 2022
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
    View all
     