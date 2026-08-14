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Lexus NX vs Mercedes-Benz CLS

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs CLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx Cls
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 66.59 Lakhs₹ 86.39 Lakhs
Range997 km/charge-
Mileage17.8 - 17.8 kmpl16.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.6 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1950 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹66.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
300d
₹86.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lexus NX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl16.13
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
A25B-FXSOM654
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds-
Driving Range
997 Km1064.58
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R20225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar4-Link Independent, Air Springs, Continuously Variable Dampers
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar5-Link Independent, Air Springs, Continuously Variable Dampers
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R20275 / 40 R18
Length
4660 mm4988
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Wheelbase
2690 mm2939
Height
1670 mm1435
Kerb Weight
1790 kg-
Width
1865 mm1890
Bootspace
520 litres520
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres66
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
CD Player
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayLCD Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
White Ochre / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black, White Ochre / White, Black, Dark Rose / Black, Ochre / Black, Black / Accent White, Rich Cream / BlackMacchiato Beige / Magma Grey, Magma Grey / Espresso Brown, Marsala Brown / Espresso Brown, Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42,64099,49,762
Ex-Showroom Price
66,59,00086,39,399
RTO
6,94,90010,90,666
Insurance
2,88,2402,19,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,64,2702,13,859
Expert Rating
-

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