NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe
43 AMG 4MATIC
₹80.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
180 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve2996 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
A25B-FXSM276 Twin-Turbo V6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm385 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm520 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl10.87
Driving Range
997 Km717.42
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery Type
Lithium-ion Battery-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Battery Performance
Max. Speed 200 kmph-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,54,22393,19,694
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00081,10,000
RTO
6,82,0008,65,000
Insurance
2,81,7233,44,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,2202,00,316
