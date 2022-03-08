|Top Speed
|180 Kmph
|246 Kmph
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.7 seconds
|7.3 seconds
|Engine
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
|1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Engine Type
|A25B-FXS
|9G TRONIC
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Diesel
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|197 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
|440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.8 kmpl
|-
|Driving Range
|997 Km
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC)
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery Type
|Lithium-ion Battery
|-
|Battery
|1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Battery Performance
|Max. Speed 200 kmph
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹74,54,223
|₹62,95,936
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹64,90,000
|₹55,00,000
|RTO
|₹6,82,000
|₹5,79,000
|Insurance
|₹2,81,723
|₹2,16,436
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,60,220
|₹1,35,324