In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx
|Amg a35 limousine
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|Range
|997 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|13.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.6 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-