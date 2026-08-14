In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs AMG C 43 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx
|Amg c 43
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|₹ 99.4 Lakhs
|Range
|997 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.6 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-