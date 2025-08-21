In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx
|A-class limousine
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Range
|997 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.6 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-