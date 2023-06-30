Saved Articles

HT Auto

Lexus NX vs Lexus RX

In 2024, when choosing between the Lexus NX and Lexus RX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
180 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
A25B-FXS2.5L A25A-FXS
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm242 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl-
Driving Range
997 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery Type
Lithium-ion Battery-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear SeatsNickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Battery Performance
Max. Speed 200 kmph-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
13
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,54,2231,09,93,381
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00095,80,000
RTO
6,82,00010,12,000
Insurance
2,81,7234,00,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,2202,36,290

    Latest News

    The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
    Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
    30 Jun 2023
    Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has expanded its business abroad with the launch of its models in Ghana, Africa.
    TVS Motor expands global footprint to Africa, launches its models in Ghana
    27 Mar 2023
    The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
    EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
    12 Nov 2023
    The latest Lexus RX is offered in eight and six body colour choices, depending on the variant.
    Lexus RX SUV launched at 95.80 lakh, boasts of connected technology
    19 Apr 2023
    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    3 Mar 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
    31 May 2022
    Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
    Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
    20 Apr 2022
