In 2026 when choosing between the Lexus LX and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LX vs 911 GT3 Comparison