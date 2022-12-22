|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|6.9 kmpl
|8.47 kmpl
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Engine Type
|5.7L 3UR-FE V8
|3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|8 seconds
|3 seconds
|Driving Range
|952 Km
|627 Km
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Twin Turbo
|Engine
|3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Max Speed
|210 Kmph
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹3,29,44,955
|₹2,42,69,328
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,82,40,000
|₹2,12,40,272
|RTO
|₹35,84,000
|₹21,78,027
|Insurance
|₹11,20,455
|₹8,50,529
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹7,08,115
|₹5,21,642