Lexus LX vs Nissan GT-R

LX
Lexus LX
500d
₹2.82 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1600 rpm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.9 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
304 bhp @ 4000 rpm570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
5.7L 3UR-FE V83.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds3 seconds
Driving Range
952 Km627 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,29,44,9552,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,82,40,0002,12,40,272
RTO
35,84,00021,78,027
Insurance
11,20,4558,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,08,1155,21,642
