In 2024 when choosing between the Lexus LX and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LX vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lx
|Maybach gls [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|₹ 2.43 Cr
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3346 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8