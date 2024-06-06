HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsLX vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

Lexus LX vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Lexus LX and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LX vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lx Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.82 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage6.9 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity3346 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

LX
Lexus LX
500d
₹2.82 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1600 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.9 kmpl8.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
304 bhp @ 4000 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
5.7L 3UR-FE V84.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds-
Driving Range
952 Km765
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres6.26
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R22285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double WishboneDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-LinkMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R22325 / 40 R22
Length
5100 mm5205
Ground Clearance
210 mm-
Wheelbase
2850 mm3135
Height
1895 mm1838
Width
1990 mm2030
Bootspace
1960 litres520
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres90
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,29,44,9552,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
2,82,40,0002,43,10,000
RTO
35,84,00024,85,000
Insurance
11,20,4559,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,08,1155,96,765

