hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsLX vs AMG GT

Lexus LX vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

In 2026 when choosing between the Lexus LX and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LX vs AMG GT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lx Amg gt
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.82 Cr₹ 2.64 Cr
Mileage6.9 kmpl8 kmpl
Engine Capacity3346 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
LX
Lexus LX
500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim
₹2.82 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm700 Nm @ 2100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.9 kmpl8.06
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
304 bhp @ 4000 rpm577 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
3.3L F33A-FTVM178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds3.6
Driving Range
952 km604.5
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 3 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres5.7
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R22275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double WishboneIndependent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-LinkIndependent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R22325 / 30 R20
Length
5100 mm4551
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Wheelbase
2850 mm2630
Height
1895 mm1287
Width
1990 mm2007
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Bootspace
174 litres286
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres75
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Interior Colours
Ivory, Mellow White / Black, Black, Garnet / Black, Sunflare Brown / BlackBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,29,44,9552,96,37,438
Ex-Showroom Price
2,82,40,0002,63,83,660
RTO
35,84,00026,49,096
Insurance
11,20,4556,04,382
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,08,1156,37,024

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport concept previews future GT3 and Black Series models
New Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will be the most radical yet
25 Mar 2026
Mercedes-AMG unveils the GT XX, its first dedicated electric performance car, at IAA Mobility 2025. Featuring a tri-motor powertrain with 1,360 hp, it promises hypercar performance and efficiency, marking a new era for high-performance EVs.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT XX Concept showcased at IAA Mobility 2025
8 Sept 2025
The updated Lexus LX 500d arrives with more features and a new Overtrail variant with a more rugged look
Lexus LX 500d deliveries commence in India
11 Jun 2025
The Lexus LX 500d will get a price cut of almost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 lakh.
Lexus India announces price cut across lineup, LX 500d down by 20.8 lakh
8 Sept 2025
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype will be the first electric model to be based on the AMG.EA platform
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype teased with active aero ahead of 2026 debut
7 Feb 2026
The new Overtrail variant of the Lexus 500d arrives in a more rugged look.
Can't stop thinking about the new Lexus LX 500d? Here are key highlights that make it special
7 Mar 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
&nbsp;Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes with a staggering 831 bhp of power and 1470 Nm of peak torque.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: First look
1 Sept 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can now seat five people, instead of four.
2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe breaks cover
15 Jun 2021
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers