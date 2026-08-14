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Lexus LX vs Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

In 2026 when choosing between the Lexus LX and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LX vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lx Amg sl 55 roadster
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.82 Cr₹ 2.47 Cr
Mileage6.9 kmpl10 kmpl
Engine Capacity3346 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
LX
Lexus LX
500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim
₹2.82 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.47 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lexus LX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Wheel
Front Right Side
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm700 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.9 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
304 bhp @ 4000 rpm469 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
3.3L F33A-FTV4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds3.9 seconds
Driving Range
952 km-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 3 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 kmph295 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres6.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R22R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone-
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link-
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R22R21
Length
5100 mm4705 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Wheelbase
2850 mm2692 mm
Height
1895 mm1359 mm
Width
1990 mm1915 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
174 litres213 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres70 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
MetallicAluminium
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+17
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeManual Shift - Electronic
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Interior Colours
Ivory, Mellow White / Black, Black, Garnet / Black, Sunflare Brown / BlackSienna Brown/Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,29,44,9552,68,42,169
Ex-Showroom Price
2,82,40,0002,35,00,000
RTO
35,84,00024,04,000
Insurance
11,20,4559,37,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,08,1155,76,942

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