In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Lexus
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-