LS vs 911 GT3 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ls 911 gt3 Brand Lexus Porsche Price ₹ 1.91 Cr ₹ 2.75 Cr Range 1263 km/charge - Mileage 15.4 kmpl 5.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 44 kwh - Engine Capacity - 3996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Porsche 911 GT3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.