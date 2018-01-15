HT Auto
Lexus LS vs Porsche 911 GT3

LS
Lexus LS
500h Luxury
₹1.91 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
911 Carrera
₹1.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.411.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6Twin-Turbo Flat-6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1263711.04 Km
Battery
44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 400 Nm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
On-Road Price
2,18,68,9291,93,62,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,32,0001,69,27,000
RTO
19,67,20017,50,700
Insurance
7,69,2296,84,199
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
4,70,0484,16,173
