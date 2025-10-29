In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs 911 Comparison