|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
|730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15.4
|8.5
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
|4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|-
|Driving Range
|1263
|765
|Battery
|44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Twin Turbo
|Max Engine Performance
|354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 400 Nm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Petrol
|Max Motor Performance
|177 bhp 300 Nm
|-
|Engine
|3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,18,68,929
|₹2,77,64,405
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,91,32,000
|₹2,43,10,000
|RTO
|₹19,67,200
|₹24,85,000
|Insurance
|₹7,69,229
|₹9,68,905
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,70,048
|₹5,96,765