In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-