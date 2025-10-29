In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|Gls
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-