In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs G-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|G-class
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 2.9 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|8.47 to 10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-