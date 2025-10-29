In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury, Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs EQE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|Eqe
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|550 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|90.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)