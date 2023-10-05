Saved Articles

Lexus LS vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2023, when choosing between the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

LS
Lexus LS
500h Luxury
₹1.91 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm402.3bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1263550 Km
Battery
44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear SeatsLithium ion
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 400 Nm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,18,68,9291,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,32,0001,39,00,000
RTO
19,67,2005,45,773
Insurance
7,69,2291,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,70,0483,13,494

    Latest News

    The new Lexus LS sedan gets a 12.3-inch driver's display.
    Lexus updates its flagship sedan LS with new technology and features. Will it come to India?
    5 Oct 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
    Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared
    20 Sept 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The Mercedes EQE is the costliest all-electric SUV that one can buy in India at present.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV, first drive review: Big bang for big bucks
    29 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    The AMG EQE 43 can generate output of 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 210 kmph. The EQE 53 has an output of 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph.
    Mercedes-AMG EQE electric sedan: First look
    16 Feb 2022
    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
    India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
    13 Oct 2022
    View all
     