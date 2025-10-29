In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-