In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-