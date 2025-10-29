In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs Levante Comparison