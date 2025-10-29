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Lexus LS vs Lexus LX

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Lexus LX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs LX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ls Lx
BrandLexusLexus
Price₹ 1.91 Cr₹ 2.82 Cr
Range 1263 km/charge-
Mileage15.4 kmpl6.9 kmpl
Battery Capacity44 kwh-
Engine Capacity-3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
LS
Lexus LS
500h Luxury
₹1.91 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX
Lexus LX
500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim
₹2.82 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Lexus LS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Right Side
Front Left Side
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm700 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.46.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V63.3L F33A-FTV
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1263952 km
Battery
44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 400 Nm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 3 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20265 / 50 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with air springs, adaptive and ride-height controlMulti-Link
Front Suspension
Multi-link with air springs, adaptive and ride-height controlDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R20265 / 50 R22
Ground Clearance
149205 mm
Length
52355100 mm
Wheelbase
31252850 mm
Kerb Weight
2300-
Height
14501895 mm
Width
19001990 mm
Bootspace
430174 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8280 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
22 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
Electric-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
Yes-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)2 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Audio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, Crimson / Black, White / BlackIvory, Mellow White / Black, Black, Garnet / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,18,68,9293,29,44,955
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,32,0002,82,40,000
RTO
19,67,20035,84,000
Insurance
7,69,22911,20,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,70,0487,08,115

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new LS no longer means Luxury Sedan. It now stands for Luxury Space. The brand unveiled a six-wheeled, three-row LS concept minivan and a sleek SUV concept, described as a “coupe,” though the shape is closer to a fastback crossover.
Lexus LS concepts break cover: Six wheeled luxury space minivan and coupe SUV revealed
29 Oct 2025
The Lexus LS Coupe Concept broke cover at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 s part of a revamped strategy for the brand's luxury flagship range
Lexus LS Coupe Concept debuts at Japan Mobility Show 2025: What makes it special?
30 Oct 2025
The updated Lexus LX 500d arrives with more features and a new Overtrail variant with a more rugged look
Lexus LX 500d deliveries commence in India
11 Jun 2025
The recall involves the Lexus RX, NX and LS models, all manufactured in 2023
Lexus NX, RX and LS recalled in India over faulty cameras
26 Jun 2024
The Lexus LX 500d will get a price cut of almost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 lakh.
Lexus India announces price cut across lineup, LX 500d down by 20.8 lakh
8 Sept 2025
The new Overtrail variant of the Lexus 500d arrives in a more rugged look.
Can't stop thinking about the new Lexus LX 500d? Here are key highlights that make it special
7 Mar 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Lexus LS 500h is best defined on the outside by its mammoth front grille. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Lexus LS 500H: Compete drive review
6 Jan 2021
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
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