In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LM and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs Macan EV Comparison