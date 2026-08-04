hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsLM vs Macan EV

Lexus LM vs Porsche Macan EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LM and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs Macan EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm Macan ev
BrandLexusPorsche
Price₹ 2.1 Cr₹ 1.22 Cr
Range-591 -641 km/charge
Battery Capacity44 kWh100 kWh
Charging Time-9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)

Filters
LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Standard
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Lexus LM Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.5 Litres-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
44 kWh100 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axlePermanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Max Motor Performance
246 bhp, 270 Nm356 bhp, 563 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R19R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut-type-
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone type-
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R19R22
Length
5125 mm-
Wheelbase
3000 mm2893 mm
Kerb Weight
2355 kg-
Height
1940 mm-
Width
1890 mm2152 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
MetallicOptional
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000060000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Airbags
14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Crimson / Black, White / BlackBlack, Turbonite
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,39,95,7631,27,12,647
Ex-Showroom Price
2,10,00,0001,21,62,000
RTO
21,54,00054,000
Insurance
8,41,2634,96,147
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,15,7622,73,244

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Porsche India’s new buy-back programme offers eligible owners a pre-agreed future value after three years.
Porsche Cayenne, Taycan and Macan EV now get assured buy-back in India
4 Aug 2026
Powering the LM 350h is the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid motor tuned for 246 bhp and 239 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eCVT automatic transmission
Lexus LM 350h bookings reopened in India. Check details
7 May 2025
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 21: MG Windsor full pricelist, Lexus LM 350h bookings halted
22 Sept 2024
MG Cyberster and the Porsche Macan EV are Among the key showcases in the luxury EV space expected at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Cyberster, Porsche Macan EV and other top luxury EVs expected to be showcased
12 Jan 2025
In India, the Macan is offered in both standard RWD and 4S variations
Porsche Macan EV to make India debut on January 17, gets 590 km of range. Check details
8 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 7: Benelli TRK 502 launched, Lexus LM 350h booking reopens, major discount on Honda cars & more…
8 May 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
12 Nov 2021
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
18 Sept 2021
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
<p>With mixed sportscar and SUV DNA, this new Porsche is a unique package. Here's our video review.</p>
Porsche Macan S Diesel Review
21 Aug 2014
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers