In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Porsche 911 GT3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs 911 GT3 Comparison