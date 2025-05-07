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Lexus LM vs Porsche 911 GT3

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Porsche 911 GT3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs 911 GT3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm 911 gt3
BrandLexusPorsche
Price₹ 2.1 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.5 kmpl5.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-3996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
with Touring Package
₹2.75 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lexus LM Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
2.5 LitresNaturally Aspirated
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
44 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4500 rpm470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
246 bhp, 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R19255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut-typeDouble wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone typeMulti-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R19315 / 30 R21
Length
5125 mm4573 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm2457 mm
Kerb Weight
2355 kg1435 kg
Height
1940 mm1279 mm
Width
1890 mm1852 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows1 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres64 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticRemote Operated
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000060000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Crimson / Black, White / BlackBlack, Slate Grey
Ventilated Seats
All-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,39,95,7633,13,91,865
Ex-Showroom Price
2,10,00,0002,74,96,000
RTO
21,54,00028,03,600
Insurance
8,41,26310,91,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,15,7626,74,733

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Latest Car & Bike News

Powering the LM 350h is the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid motor tuned for 246 bhp and 239 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eCVT automatic transmission
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7 May 2025
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
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