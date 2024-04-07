HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Nissan GT-R, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

LM vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm Gt-r
BrandLexusNissan
Price₹ 2 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.5 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Battery Capacity44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-3799 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.00 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.5 Litres3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
44 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4500 rpm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Max Motor Performance
246 bhp 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,28,57,2012,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,00,00,0002,12,40,272
RTO
20,54,00021,78,027
Insurance
8,02,7018,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,91,2905,21,642

