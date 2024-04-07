HT Auto
Lexus LM vs Mercedes-Benz S-Class

In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

LM vs S-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm S-class
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2 Cr₹ 1.57 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.5 kmpl12.8 to 13.89 kmpl
Battery Capacity44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.00 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 350d 4MATIC
₹1.57 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.5 Litres2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
44 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4500 rpm600 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm282 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Max Motor Performance
246 bhp 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,28,57,2011,83,07,340
Ex-Showroom Price
2,00,00,0001,56,60,000
RTO
20,54,00020,11,500
Insurance
8,02,7016,35,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,91,2903,93,496
Expert Rating
-

