Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. LM vs Maybach GLS Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm Maybach gls Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2 Cr ₹ 2.43 Cr Range - - Mileage 11.5 kmpl 8.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 44 kWh - Engine Capacity - 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -