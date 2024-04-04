HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

LM vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm G-class
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2 Cr₹ 2.55 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.5 kmpl9.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.00 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 400 d AMG Line
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.5 LitresOM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
44 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4500 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
246 bhp 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraAuto Steering
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,28,57,2012,97,56,794
Ex-Showroom Price
2,00,00,0002,55,00,000
RTO
20,54,00032,41,500
Insurance
8,02,70110,14,794
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,91,2906,39,589
Expert Rating
-

