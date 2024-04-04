In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 400 d AMG Line. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. G-Class: 2925 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. LM vs G-Class Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm G-class Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2 Cr ₹ 2.55 Cr Range - - Mileage 11.5 kmpl 9.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 44 kWh - Engine Capacity - 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -