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Lexus LM vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP, Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs EQE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm Eqe
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.1 Cr₹ 1.41 Cr
Range-550 km/charge
Battery Capacity44 kWh90.56 kWh
Charging Time-9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.41 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
2.5 Litres-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
44 kWh90.56 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Max Motor Performance
246 bhp, 270 Nm402 bhp 858 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres12.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R19R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut-type-
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone type-
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R19R20
Length
5125 mm4863 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm3030 mm
Kerb Weight
2355 kg2610 kg
Height
1940 mm1685 mm
Width
1890 mm2141 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
810
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+15
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
Interior Colours
Black, Crimson / Black, White / BlackBlack / Balao Brown/Neva Gray / Balao Brown
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,39,95,7631,47,66,923
Ex-Showroom Price
2,10,00,0001,41,40,000
RTO
21,54,00054,000
Insurance
8,41,2635,72,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,15,7623,17,398
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Large battery pack, over 550 km rangeIndustry-first 10 years' warranty on batteryPacked with features

Cons

Costliest electric SUV in IndiaNot the flashiest to look at among rivals

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Latest Car & Bike News

Mercedes revealed that diagnostic data overflow could lead to reduced power output, or, in rare occurrences, a complete loss in power, on the EQE and EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQE & EQS recalled in the US over unexpected shutdown
4 Jun 2024
A total of 15 luxury SUVs were launched in India in 2023 by different brands, including six pure electric models.
Mercedes-Benz EQE to Audi Q8 e-tron: Top luxury SUVs launched in India in 2023
26 Dec 2023
Powering the LM 350h is the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid motor tuned for 246 bhp and 239 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eCVT automatic transmission
Lexus LM 350h bookings reopened in India. Check details
7 May 2025
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 21: MG Windsor full pricelist, Lexus LM 350h bookings halted
22 Sept 2024
The CCTV footage has captured that the Mercedes-Benz EQE was parked and had white smoke, likely from its floor-mounted battery.
Mercedes-Benz EQE explosion ignites EV fire concerns. Check details
4 Aug 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 7: Benelli TRK 502 launched, Lexus LM 350h booking reopens, major discount on Honda cars & more…
8 May 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
17 Oct 2022
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
29 Sept 2023
The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
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