In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP, Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs EQE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lm
|Eqe
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|Range
|-
|550 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|44 kWh
|90.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)