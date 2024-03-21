HT Auto
Lexus LM vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

LM vs AMG GT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm Amg gt
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2 Cr₹ 2.64 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.5 kmpl8.06 kmpl
Battery Capacity44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.00 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.5 LitresM178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
44 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4500 rpm700 Nm @ 2100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm577 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Max Motor Performance
246 bhp 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,28,57,2012,96,37,438
Ex-Showroom Price
2,00,00,0002,63,83,660
RTO
20,54,00026,49,096
Insurance
8,02,7016,04,382
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,91,2906,37,024

