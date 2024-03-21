In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe.
LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh.
AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8.06 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs AMG GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lm
|Amg gt
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2 Cr
|₹ 2.64 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.5 kmpl
|8.06 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-