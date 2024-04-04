HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsLM vs AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024

Lexus LM vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024

In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,

LM vs AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm Amg gle coupe 2020-2024
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2 Cr₹ 1.53 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.5 kmpl8.2 to 9.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.00 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.53 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.5 LitresM256 Turbocharged I6 with EQ Boost
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
44 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4500 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm429 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Max Motor Performance
246 bhp 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,28,57,2011,75,58,331
Ex-Showroom Price
2,00,00,0001,53,46,000
RTO
20,54,00015,88,600
Insurance
8,02,7016,23,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,91,2903,77,397

Trending cars

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The 2024 Suzuki Vitara facelift gets a nip and tuck to its design, while the cabin gets new-age features to keep it relevant for a few more years
    Suzuki Vitara gets a subtle facelift in Europe, gets revised styling, new features
    4 Apr 2024
    The TVS iQube gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 subsidy under EMPS 2024 while the company also seems to have reduced prices to ensure the final does not deviate too much
    TVS iQube prices hiked under new EMPS scheme. Here’s how much it costs now
    5 Apr 2024
    Suzuki closed the previous financial year on a high with a 21 per cent jump in year-on-year volumes, while sales in March 2024 increased by 18 per cent
    Suzuki two-wheeler volumes jump 21% in FY2024, clocks highest-ever annual sales
    3 Apr 2024
    Aprilia Racing's Romano Albesiano and Massimo Rivola with riders Lorenzo Savadori, Aleix Espargaro, and Maverick Vinales
    Interview: Aim to bring more consistent performance in MotoGP 24: Aprilia Racing
    8 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes has launched its first model of 2023 with the AMG E 53 Cabriolet priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG E 53 Cabriolet launched in India: Check features
    6 Jan 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    View all
     