In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lm
|Amg gle coupe
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 1.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.5 kmpl
|9.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-