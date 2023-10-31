In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lm
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|Lexus
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.5 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-