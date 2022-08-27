In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs Levante Comparison